"Coach (Brian) Kelly told me I could just do me when I get up there, because that offense will be based on personnel."

"I've had this decision on my mind since I was a little kid," Berry told Rivals' Brandon Howard. "Honestly, it was a great opportunity since I got the offer. The coaching staff, the environment, the atmosphere, player development, everything.

Harlem Berry , the No. 25 overall recruit and No. 3 running back in the class of 2025, announced his verbal commitment to LSU in the second half of the nationally-televised game.

ORLANDO -- While the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game celebrates the nation's top senior football recruits, the event made room for a special announcement from an elite junior recruit on Wednesday evening.

The top-ranked junior in Louisiana, known for his blistering speed coming off of a 100-meter dash state title last spring (10.57 seconds), admits he knew he would stay home with the Tigers early in the fall despite a push from Texas.

"I was still a little stuck," Berry said. "But then I knew LSU is where I wanted to go."

The newest Tiger envisions himself as a change of pace from the conventional LSU backs of yesteryear.

"I'm fast, great vision, patience, real quick, shifty," he said. "I feel like I add a different style of back than ones that have been there. A lot of backs that have played at LSU have been powerful, downhill, in-your-face type of running backs.

"I feel like I'm more of an elusive, get passed you quick off the line back."

With more than 20 scholarship offers already to his name, Berry knows his recruitment is far from officially being over. The early commitment did come via design, however.

"I did it now because I just wanted to focus on my senior year," he said. "I'm trying to go to school early, so I wanted to get this out of the way so I have my mind set on what I want to do.

"I'm ready to be done and ready to play in front of my family and friends close to home."

Berry is the fifth Louisianan already on board for Kelly's recruiting class of 2025. Already a top-five class in the Rivals rankings, the newest pledge plans to see the mark move closer to the top in the coming months.

"We're definitely about to have an amazing recruiting class, most likely number one," Berry said. "The fans should be excited for us, it's a great time to be an LSU fan and supporter...

"Just wait and see!"