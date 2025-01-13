Jayden Daniels leads Commanders to first playoff win since 2005

Jayden Daniels is one of the greatest quarterbacks in LSU Football history. He won the 2023 Heisman Trophy and led the No. 1 scoring offense that same year, and if it weren't for a historically bad defense, they would've been in the playoffs and potentially could have won a national championship.

From the moment he stepped on campus to the time he took his final snap against Texas A&M, Daniels went from a late round pick in the NFL Draft to the second overall pick. The Washington Commanders, who just hired new Head Coach Dan Quinn and new GM Adam Peters, changed the future of the Commanders franchise forever just a few months after they took over.

In the regular season, Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 record, which equalled their most wins in the regular season since they won 14 in 1991. Since then they had won double digit games just three times.

Their 12-5 record earned them a wild card spot and a trip to Tampa Bay for their first round game. They met a red hot Tampa team who ranked top-five in most major offensive categories, but Daniels and Co. proved to be too much for the Bucs as they knocked them off, 23-20.

Daniels became just the fourth rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game (Mark Sanchez, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson) and was the first one to do it in over a decade. He wasn't just carried by his defense either. He threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while completing 68.5% of passes and picking up some key first downs with his legs. He also led a 10-play, five-minute game-winning drive, which resulted in Zane Gonzalez doinking in the game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

On the drive before the game-winning field goal when the Commanders trailed 17-13, Daniels made a clutch throw to Terry McLaurin on fourth down for a touchdown to take the lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

Not only was this a historic day for Daniels, but it was a historic day for the franchise as well. This was the Commanders first playoff win in 20 years. Their last playoff win came in 2005 when they beat Tampa Bay, 17-10. Mark Brunell struggled in that game, throwing for 41 yards and a pick, but a Clinton Portis touchdown, a defensive score and a long field goal was enough to win.

It's safe to say that Daniels will never have to buy a drink in Washington D.C. for as long as he lives. He has completely revitalized this franchise and is playing at an elite level as a rookie.

Also, for all the Saints fans out there, Daniels has more playoff wins than Derek Carr. Just let that sink in for a moment.