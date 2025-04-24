Will Campbell selected fourth overall by the New England Patriots

Will Campbell has seen his childhood dream come true. On Thursday night, Campbell became the first LSU Tiger taken in the 2025 NFL Draft when the New England Patriots selected him with the fourth overall pick.

LSU has now had six top-five picks in the last seven drafts, more than any other team in the country.

Campbell was a three-year starter at LSU and was one of the best offensive tackles in the country the moment he stepped foot on the field as a freshman. He was a pass blocking beast and really developed in the run game every year.

In 1,594 pass blocking snaps, Campbell allowed just 49 pressures and four sacks in his collegiate career. His best season came in 2023 where he wasn't credited with a single sack while giving up 12 pressures.

This is a very Mike Vrabel-type pick. He may be a defensive guy, but we know he loves the trenches, and adding an elite OL like Campbell to help protect their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, felt like a no brainer at four.