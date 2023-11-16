Aneesah Morrow was an absolute stud at DePaul University. In her freshman year, the No. 2 transfer in the 2023 class averaged 21.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. She followed that up with an even better sophomore campaign, scoring 25.7 PPG, hauling in 12.2 RPG and totaling 2.9 SPG.

After her two seasons at DePaul where the team made one NCAA Tournament appearance and lost in the First Four, Morrow decided it was time for her to take the next step in her development. After the 2022 season, Morrow entered her name into the transfer portal, and in March, Morrow committed to Kim Mulkey's LSU squad.

One of the biggest attributes Mulkey looks for in a player is their defensive ability. Morrow has been one of the best defensive player in the nation since stepping foot on DePaul's campus, so she was the perfect fit for Mulkey.

In her first four games in the purple and gold, Morrow's had her share of offensive struggles. Right out of the gate, Morrow scored just six points on 2-of-9 shooting in her LSU debut. Since then, she's begun to figure things out, scoring 16, 14 and 17 in the last three games.

While she's not scoring her 25 PPG that we saw last season, Morrow has been a defensive anchor for this Tigers team. In four games, Morrow has blocked six shots and has recorded 13 steals.

Against Kent State, Morrow had the defensive performance of a lifetime. She finished the game with nine steals, which is the third most steals in a single game by an LSU WBB player, and stuffed two shots. Not only did she fill up the stat sheet, she provided the defensive spark the Tigers needed down the stretch.