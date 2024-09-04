Advertisement
in other news
Observations from LSU's 27-20 loss to USC
LSU drops their fifth consecutive season opener.
• Luke Hubbard
Making the call: Predictions for LSU vs USC
Can LSU avoid dropping their fifth consecutive season opener?
• DeathValleyInsider.com
LSU Football Countdown: The best LSU player of the 21st century
Joe Burrow is undoubtedly the best LSU football player of this century.
• Luke Hubbard
Five Questions: Trojan Sport's publisher Ryan Young on USC
TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young swings by to answer five questions previewing LSU's week one matchup with USC.
• Jefferson D. Powell
LSU and USC are in very similar situations entering Sunday
LSU and USC both desperately need a win on Sunday.
• Luke Hubbard
in other news
Observations from LSU's 27-20 loss to USC
LSU drops their fifth consecutive season opener.
• Luke Hubbard
Making the call: Predictions for LSU vs USC
Can LSU avoid dropping their fifth consecutive season opener?
• DeathValleyInsider.com
LSU Football Countdown: The best LSU player of the 21st century
Joe Burrow is undoubtedly the best LSU football player of this century.
• Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly seeks more efficiency in LSU's ground game
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Advertisement
Advertisement