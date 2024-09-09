0: The number of sacks LSU had against Nicholls. The Colonels only threw it 22 times, but there was little to no pressure on the QB.

3: The number of tackles Harold Perkins had in this game. He was virtually a non-factor despite playing almost every snap on defense.

3.0: LSU's average yards per rush on Saturday. The Tigers offensive line and running backs could only manage three yards per rush against a FCS team.

4-1-1: Freshman corner PJ Woodland finished the game with four tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

5-5: The Tigers scored five touchdowns on five red zone trips against Nicholls. It's expected when you play an FCS team, but was still good to see.

5-63: Aaron Anderson had another nice outing while Chris Hilton recovers from his bone bruise. He had five receptions for 63 yards in the win.

5-65-3: Kyren Lacy had another strong outing, finishing with five catches for 65 yards and three touchdowns. He got hurt twice and wasn't much of a factor late, but his connection with Nussmeier continues to look strong.

6: The number of snap Jacobian Guillory played before he tore his achilles on Saturday. A huge loss for the Tigers defense.

6-7: When LSU was trying to run the clock out in the fourth quarter, they ran it six times for a grand total of seven yards.

9-19: Kaleb Jackson rushed the ball nine times and could only muster 19 yards on the ground.

43.3: LSU punter Peyton Todd averaged 43.3 yards per punt on his three attempts on Saturday. He really struggled this offseason and didn't have a great opener, but averaged five more yards this week.

64: The total number of rushing yards the Tigers had on Saturday.

82.3: Zy Alexander earned the team's highest defensive grade from PFF (82.3) in his first game back since tearing his ACL last season. The plan is to ramp up his snap count over the next few weeks, so I'd expect him to become even more of a factor in the new few games.

92.5: The Tigers earned a team pass blocking grade of 92.5 from PFF after giving up just three pressures to the Colonels.

100%: The Colonels converted all five of their third-and-four or shorter attempts. LSU's defense was able to get them off the field on third-and-long, but Nicholls converted all of their short third downs.

150: The number of rushing yards LSU allowed to Nicholls on Saturday. 67 of them came on one rush, but that is still not a very good look for the Tigers.

120: Zavion Thomas had 120 total return yards on Saturday, 114 of which came on kickoff. Kaleb Jackson led the team last year in total kickoff return yards with 249.

302-6: Garrett Nussmeier had another 300+ yard performance on Saturday, which was highlighted by six touchdown passes.