Jay Johnson has been on a recruiting heater. Whether it's been the transfer portal, high school recruiting or getting some big names to come back, he's building a juggernaut of a roster. On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson and LSU continued their hot streak, gaining a commitment from class of 2025 middle infielder, Ethan Clauss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdhbnQgdG8gZ2l2ZSBwcmFpc2UgdG8gbXkgTG9yZCBhbmQgU2F2 aW9yIGZvciBnaXZpbmcgbWUgdGhlIGFiaWxpdHkgdG8gcGxheSB0aGUgZ2Ft ZSBJIGxvdmUuIEkgYWxzbyB3YW50IHRvIHRoYW5rIGFsbCBvZiBteSBjb2Fj aGVzLCB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMsIGZyaWVuZHMsIGFuZCBtb3N0IGltcG9ydGFudGx5 IG15IGZhbWlseSBmb3IgaGVscGluZyBtZSB0aHJvdWdob3V0IG15IGpvdXJu ZXkuIEZpbmFsbHksIEkgd291bGQgbGlrZSB0byB0aGFuayA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVUNvYWNoSj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATFNVQ29hY2hKPC9hPi4gR2VhdXggVGlnZXJzISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcUdvUWd3ZURwUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FHb1Fn d2VEcFE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXRoYW4gQ2xhdXNzIChAZXRoYW5fY2xh dXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V0aGFuX2NsYXVz cy9zdGF0dXMvMTgxMzY0MDA2MTYzMzg1OTgwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Advertisement