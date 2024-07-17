Class of 2025 infielder Ethan Clauss commits to LSU
Jay Johnson has been on a recruiting heater. Whether it's been the transfer portal, high school recruiting or getting some big names to come back, he's building a juggernaut of a roster.
On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson and LSU continued their hot streak, gaining a commitment from class of 2025 middle infielder, Ethan Clauss.
Clauss ranks as the No. 42 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada. The Las Vegas native played short stop in high school, and with the loss of Ryan Kucherak in the portal, they needed to get some more guys who can play the middle infield positions.
Clauss joins a LSU 2025 class that already includes three top-10 players and is one of the best in the country. Jay Johnson just continues to dominate in all facets of recruiting.
