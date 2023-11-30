"I'm a really family-oriented guy, and I know (LSU), specifically, is going to take care of me and my family," Moses said. "They're going to make me into the best player I can be and ultimately make my dream come true which is going to the NFL."

The four-star inside linebacker announced his verbal commitment to LSU on Thursday, bringing the Tigers' Class of 2025 to six commits. Moses, a Baton Rouge native, pledged to his hometown program over Florida , Oregon , Texas and Tennessee .

Moses said if he committed to LSU he wouldn't need to enroll early during his senior year. University Laboratory School is on the Tigers' campus, offering Moses the ability to meet with coaches and attend workouts.

"I have easy access unlike anybody else that's committed there or planning on going there from anywhere else in the state or anywhere else in the country," Moses said.

With his commitment to LSU, Moses said he is planning on shutting down recruitment and no longer taking visits to other schools. He made the decision to commit over a year in advance to lock in his loyalty to a program and put his full focus into his senior season next year.

"I want to know my plan. I want to know what's ahead of me," Moses said. "The type of person I am, I want to know what I'm doing before I'm doing it, in a way."

Moses, who was named First Team All-District, is returning to the gridiron Friday for a semifinal game against St. Charles Catholic.