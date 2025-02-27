LSU heads to Texas for three-game test in Frisco College Baseball Classic

LSU moved to 4-0 on the year with Tuesday afternoon's 13-1 win over Southern University. (Photo by Matthew Hinton)

Sitting at 8-1 and ranked the No. 3 team in the nation, LSU baseball will hit the road for the first time this season and head to Texas to play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will face a trio of opponents in Frisco, those being Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston. In what has been a relatively stress-free start to the season, LSU will likely be tested this weekend more than what they have been in the first two weeks of the season. Here is what to know about the Tigers and their opponents this weekend:

Advertisement

Friday vs Kansas State

LSU will open the Frisco classic against Kansas State Friday at 2 p.m. at Riders Field, home of the Frisco Roughriders, the AA affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Kansas State is currently sitting at 4-4 and coming off of an impressive weekend at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington where they went 3-0 with two top-25 wins over Arkansas and TCU. On offense, the Wildcats have been scoring nearly six runs a game to begin the season and the lineup boasts four batters who are swinging it at a .300 clip or better. True freshman AJ Evasco is leading the charge for the Wildcats, batting .500 through the six games he has appeared in. Seth Dardar has arguably been the most impressive though, as he is hitting .407 with the third most at bats on the team and two home runs. K-State also appears to like to run as well, having already attempted to steal 16 bags on the season. Whoever is behind the plate for the Tigers will need to be ready to throw against the Wildcats. If the Wildcats follow suit from last weekend, the Tigers can expect to see 6'4" lefty, Jacob Frost. Frost was the first man out of the pen on opening day and most recently made his first start of the season against the #5 ranked Razorbacks, an outing in which he threw 5.1 innings, only surrendering two runs on four hits. As for the Tigers, fans should expect to see Kade Anderson toeing the rubber. Anderson has made both Friday starts thus far and boasts a 2-0 record with a 1.74 ERA and 16 K's in 10.1 innings of work.

Saturday vs Nebraska

The Tigers second game of the weekend will pit them against the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. Nebraska entered the season ranked #24, but hasn't really lived up to the billing of a top 25 team. Aside from an opening weekend victory over Vanderbilt, the Huskers have failed to look all that impressive, most recently dropping a series against Louisiana. A lackluster offense has plagued the Huskers to start the season, only two qualified batters will carry an average over .300 into the weekend. As a team, Nebraska is only hitting .217, which is 39 points lower than what their opponents are swinging against them. It also doesn't help that they are leaving nearly eight men on base per game. Ty Horn figures to be the man in line for the start against the Tigers on Saturday, as he has made both Saturday starts so far. Horn is coming off a rather strong outing against the Cajuns where he worked six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Horn also started against Vanderbilt, a game that saw him strikeout six in four innings. Anthony Eyanson will be the likely man on the hill for LSU. Eyanson has made both the Saturday starts and has looked nothing short of dominant in either one. In his Tiger debut, Eyanson worked five innings, surrendering one run on four hits. His most recent outing was a six inning, seven strikeout shutout performance. Eyanson could be in line for another dominant start against a vulnerable Husker lineup.

Sunday vs Sam Houston State

After a strong 2024, Sam Houston State appears to have taken a step back to begin 2025. Sitting at 2-6 with some head scratching losses, the Bearkats have some things that need figuring out. While the record isn’t pretty, there is still some giddy-up in the Bearkat lineup which boasts four guys with a batting average over .300. Leading the Bearkat offense is junior catcher Ty Marthilijohni, who’s hitting .344 in 32 at-bats this year. Following closely behind Marthilijohni is Hunter Autry, who is hitting .333 with a team leading three bombs and 10 RBIs. What’s really plagued the Bearkats is the inability to bring runners all the way around. Through eight games, Sam Houston has left 71 men on base, nearly nine per game. Timely hitting has to be a top priority for the Bearkats this weekend. There’s really no telling who will get the ball for the bearkats on Sunday. Through two Sunday games this season, the Bearkats have deployed eight total and seven different arms. The only name that has shown up twice on Sunday is Cole Marthilijohni. As a team, Sam Houston carries a 5.66 ERA, a less than ideal number for a staff about to face an offense like the Tigers have. Chase Shores should get the rock for the Tigers against Sam Houston. Like much of the LSU pitching staff, Shores has looked dominant in his two outings this year. Through two starts, Shores has worked 10 innings, only giving up one earned run on six hits while punching out 13.

Notes Heading into the Weekend