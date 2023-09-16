News More News
ago football Edit

Game Day Central: LSU vs Mississippi State

DeathValleyInsider.com
Death Valley Insider Staff

The Matchup

No. 14 LSU @ Mississippi State

Game Time: Saturday, September 16th, 11 AM CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 105.3 (New Orleans), 103.7 (Lafayette)

Line: LSU -9.0

COMPLETE GAME DAY COVERAGE

Live Game Thread

Swing by The Quad and mingle with other likeminded LSU fans in our premium message board as you take in LSU's trip to Starkville.


Click here to enter the Live Game thread.

The latest on Injuries and Availability

We've got the latest on the injury front. Full injury and availability update for LSU vs Mississippi State.

Pregame.com Vegas Insider with AJ Hoffman

Pregame.com lead college sports analyst AJ Hoffman shares his insights and thoughts on the LSU lines straight from Las Vegas.

Predictions

Making the Call: LSU vs Mississippi State. Death Valley Insider staff and guest prognosticator Jack Byers of Rivals' Bulldog Blitz "Make the Call" and give their predictions for LSU vs Mississippi State.

Game Preview

Death Valley Insider's Luke Hubbard previews LSU's trip to Starkville.

Rivals Cross Talk: Previewing LSU vs Mississippi State

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett Previews LSU

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett previews LSU during his SEC teleconference.

Brian Kelly on How to Beat Mississippi State

LSU head coach Brian Kelly seeks balanced attack in his plan to beat Mississippi State on Saturday.

Five Questions: Previewing LSU vs Mississippi State with Bulldog Blitz  

Jack Byers from Rivals.com's Bulldog Blitz answers five questions on LSU vs Mississippi State

Bold Predictions for LSU vs Mississippi State

Death Valley Insider's Luke Hubbard shares his bold predictions for LSU vs Mississippi State.

Brian Kelly Speaks on Mississippi State's New Offense

LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaks on Mississippi State's new offense for 2023.

