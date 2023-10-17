The Harold Perkins experiment is finally starting to yield some real results. Instead of using Perkins as a pass rusher most downs this year, Brian Kelly and Matt House have been moving him around to use his speed and athleticism in a bunch of different ways. So far, we've seen Perkins take meaning full snaps on the D-line, in the box and at slot corner.

Harold Perkins Snap Count by Position Through Seven Weeks Position Snaps D-line 157 Slot/Nickel 119 Box 122

Early on, the experiment wasn't going how the staff planned. In LSU's season opener against Florida State, Perkins was the Tigers lowest graded defender and was used in coverage 4x more than he was as a pass rusher. Even Brian Kelly admitted that they needed to find a better way to use Perkins' talents after the game. After two blowouts where Perkins didn't see too many snaps, LSU moved him back to the edge, using him on the edge for 32 and 60 snaps against Arkansas and Ole Miss respectively. It seemed Perkins was getting back to his old self, and his stats started to increase because of it.

Harold Perkins Stats Game Tackles Sacks Tackles for loss Rec/Yards allowed Miss. State 4 1 2 1/-1 Arkansas 5 1 1.5 1/8 Ole Miss 9 0 1 0/0 Missouri 3 0 1 5/33 Auburn 5 1 2 2/-3

Even though Perkins was getting comfortable in his new role, LSU decided to switch things up defensively after the loss to Ole Miss because of their overall defensive play. They simplified their defense and switched to a traditional four down defense because they believed it will help their players think less and play more free on that side of the ball. Since then, we've seen everyone on defense benefit from the change. After allowing 22 points on the first three drives to Missouri, the defense stepped up and held them to just 17 points the rest of the game. Harold Perkins made the play of the game, picking off Brady Cook on Missouri's fourth drive to save LSU from going down 29-10 early, and this was the game Perkins really started his new role, slot corner. In the Tigers last two games, against Missouri and Auburn, Perkins has played 73 of his 129 snaps in the slot. For reference, Perkins had played a total of 49 snaps in the slot prior to the Missouri game. After making the move to slot a week ago, Perkins came out against Auburn and had potentially his best game of his sophomore campaign. He finished the game against Auburn with five tackles, four stops, four pressures (on just nine D-line snaps), three hurries, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and -3 receiving yards allowed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXJvbGQgUGVya2lucyBDYW4gRG8gSXQgQWxsIDxicj48YnI+dnMu IEF1YnVybjo8YnI+PGJyPjUgdGFja2xlczxicj40IHNvbG88YnI+NCBzdG9w czxicj40IHByZXNzdXJlczxicj4zIGh1cnJpZXMgPGJyPjIgdGFja2xlcyBm b3IgbG9zczxicj4xIHNhY2s8YnI+MSBQQlU8YnI+LTMgcmVjZWl2aW5nIHlh cmRzIGFsbG93ZWQgPGJyPjxicj5BbGlnbm1lbnRzPGJyPjxicj5ETDogOTxi cj5Cb3g6IDEwPGJyPlNsb3Q6IDM4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95 c25CQzdYQjhCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veXNuQkM3WEI4QjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2R5IFdvcnNoYW0gKEBDb2R5V29yc2hhbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2R5V29yc2hhbS9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzUy OTIyNzM2NTAzNjQwOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE1 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=