Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. What an awesome week/weekend this past one was! It was a mini vaca/staycation for me as the Saints were on a bye and I was celebrating a wedding anniversary with my wonderful hubby. We had beautiful weather, some good seafood and good music... Couldn't ask for more!

Creole House in NOLA

2. On Friday, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Honors Luncheon was held in the Superdome. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced Mrs. Gayle Benson who was being honored. Listening to the history of the previous Super Bowls that were hosted in New Orleans and what all goes into them is pretty incredible. This will be the city's record-tying 11th game that NOLA has hosted and there are a lot of amazing events planned for Super Bowl week. I know I can't wait to be in the middle of them all!

GNO Sports Foundtion Honors Luncheon

3. Since I was covering the luncheon on Friday and ZEBRA was performing at the Fillmore on Friday night, we just decided to stay downtown for the night. Had some good food at the Creole House on Canal first then checked out the show. I had never been to the Fillmore before, and I will say, it's a beautiful venue. Zebra was awesome as always! 50 years together and still crushing it!! It was also cool hearing stories from some of their fans that have been with them from day one. New Orleans loves Zebra and they definitely love NOLA back. Their 5th album is currently in the works so stay tuned....



Zebra

4. LSU finally got back into the win column on Saturday night by defeating Vanderbilt, 24-17. They will close out the regular season at home next week against Oklahoma. They will not make the playoffs but are bowl eligible so we will see where and when they will be playing next month.

5. Happy Thanksgiving Week! Thursday will be filled with the Macy's Christmas Parade, lots of football and food. Are you team turkey or team ham or both??? Let me know! I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday with family and friends!!!

Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.

