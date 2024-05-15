The LSU Tigers added a much-needed piece to their defensive line Wednesday, landing a commitment from Grand Valley State transfer defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs after he took his final visit to Baton Rouge.

Suggs, a 6-foot-3, 282-pound defensive tackle, chose LSU after a two-year stint at the Division II level with Grand Valley State. He picked the Tigers over numerous other offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida State and USC among others.

In 2023 Suggs racked up 21 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks as a defensive tackle for Grand Valley. His combination of power, quickness and relentless motor made him one of the most disruptive defensive linemen at the D-II level.

While lightly recruited out of high school, Suggs blossomed into a force at Grand Valley State over the last two seasons.

Suggs is the latest significant addition for LSU through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. After a couple of swings and misses on the defensive line, LSU adds Suggs who joins former Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez as two of the Tigers newest additions on the interior of the defensive line.

While many may question the talent level that he played against in the division two ranks, at this point in the portal process, the cupboard is pretty bare, but Suggs showed plenty of athleticism at the defensive tackle position and gives the Tigers a boost at arguably their greatest position of need.

He'll be a welcomed addition to the practice fields when fall camp kicks off in a few short months.