No. 7 LSU (8-2 overall, 6-1 SEC West) vs. UAB (5-5 overall, 3-4 in Conference USA), Tiger Stadium, Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Last game for UAB: Won 41-21 at home over North Texas on Saturday. UAB had 505 yards total offense to mark its fourth time this season over 500. Running back DeWayne McBride rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to mark his 10th straight game going over 100 rushing yards. He set a school single-season rushing TDs record with 17. Running back Jermaine Brown Jr. led the Blazers in rushing with a career-high 150 yards. Senior cornerback Devodric Bynum had a career day with eight tackles, two pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Series record and last meeting: Series tied 1-1. Last game in 2013 in Baton Rouge, LSU QB Zach Mettenberger threw a school single-game record touchdowns in a 56-17 win. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had TD catches of 29, 22 and 27 yards and scored on a 100-yard return of a missed UAB field goal. Mettenberger threw for 282 yards and Beckham had five catches for 136 yards.

UAB interim coach: Bryant Vincent (5-5 in one season overall and at UAB).

THIS AND THAT

Appearance fee paid by LSU to UAB per game contract: $1.75 million and 400 complimentary tickets

Early betting line: LSU favored by 19½ points

Number of Louisiana natives on UAB roster: 3

Number of Alabama natives on LSU roster: 4

Number of transfers on UAB roster from 4-year schools: 9 players from 8 schools including 4 players from 7 Power 5 Conference schools

UAB PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Dylan Hopkins (99 of 148 for 1,467 passing yards, 8 TDS, 2 interceptions), WR Tejhaun Palmer (27 catches for 401 receiving yards, 2 TDs), WR Trea Shropshire (30 catches for 612 yards, 4 TDs), RB DeWayne McBride (1,407 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 204 carries).

DEFENSE

LB Noah Wilder (96 tackles, 4½ TFL, 2 PBU, 3 QB hurries), LB Tyler Taylor (69 tackles, 4½ TFL, 1½ sacks, 1 interception), SS Jaylen Key (43 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 FF), FS Grayson Cash (37 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 5 PBU).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Matt Quinn (11 for 16 FG, 37 of 37 extra points), P Kyle Greenwell (44.9 ypp, 9 inside the 20, 8 fair catches), KO Reese Burkhardt (59 for 60.8 ypk, 8 FC, 9 inside the 20), KR Jermaine Brown Jr. (17 for 396 yards), PR Starling Thomas IV (6 for 43).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. Who’s is the only LSU head football coach in history to lose to UAB, Alabama and Auburn?

A. Les Miles

B. Paul Dietzel

C. Nick Saban

D. Curley Hallman

2. What former UAB basketball coach, who also coached Memphis State when it lost to LSU in Dale Brown’s first game as the Tigers’ head coach, has the UAB basketball arena named after him?

A. Murry Bartow

B. Gene Bartow

C. Mike Anderson

D. Mike Davis

3. Who was the first of just two UAB players ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft?

A. Roddy White

B. Alan White

C. Bryan Adams

D. Bryan Thomas

4. What former UAB quarterback became a award-winning country music star?

A. Dirks Bentley

B. Vince Gill

C. Sam Hunt

D. Garth Brooks

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. B 3. D. 4. C