Kolbe Fields signs with LSU as his homecoming means 'everything' to family
It happened quickly but once Kolbe Fields heard from LSU, his decision was made -- the former Rummel star was returning home as a Tiger.LSU announced the signing of Fields, who entered the transfer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news