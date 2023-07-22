Looking towards Year 2 under Brian Kelly at LSU: 'We know the task at hand'
The 2023 NCAA football season starts on August 26 with Navy vs. Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, but it's not until eight days later that the nation will get a chance to watch the former Fighting Irish coach, Brian Kelly, and his LSU Tigers face Florida State in primetime.
For the second straight year, the Tigers will open the season against Seminoles -- this time in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
In 2022, the Tigers came up just short and lost, 24-23.
That season-opening loss left a lingering taste in the mouths of some of LSU's returning talent, including third-year defensive lineman Maason Smith, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the first defensive series vs. FSU.
"Almost a year exactly, 364 days -- I been thinking about it ever since the moment it happened," Smith said.
Smith, Will Campbell, Saivion Jones, Kyren Lacy and Khai Prean represented LSU at Friday's Pro Combine Camp held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. Former NFL stars and Tigers Corey Webster, Mark Roman and others were also in attendance.
While the current Tigers spent time with campers during drills and 1-on-1s, along with taking pictures, much of the talk and well-wishes was about the upcoming LSU season.
"We know the task at hand and what we have to do to go win," said Campbell, who was one of 11 Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC team released Friday. "We know if we play how we're supposed to play and do what we're supposed to do we'll be perfectly fine against anybody we play. We just have to do what we do."
Campbell continued: "Last year not having Maason and his presence in the (FSU) game, it definitely made an impact on the game that we didn't need, but this year people will definitely see how much of a difference maker he is and that's big for us."
The players report August 2 for fall camp with field work beginning the next day. Smith is a full-go on Day 1 of camp, he said.
"I know my skin going to be jumping off my body. I'm ready," Smith added. "I'm ready to be able to hit another human being and see how it is and how I'm feeling because you really don't know until you get out there. I'm ready to see what I got to work on again, what I have to get back too. I'm just ready for this whole journey with my knee to be done and put it in the past. Next chapter on my life."
The next chapter continues Labor Day weekend.
More from a few LSU players at the PCC...
Saivion Jones on giving back to his community: "It's a good feeling in your heart when you're able to come back to the little small-town that you're from and give back to children. It's a good thing, especially when it's people from the same area like Maason and Kyren and how we all come from the same little parishes. You don't always get a lot of talent coming from small parishes like where we from so when we get the chance to get together and give back it's like why not do it?"
Jones on his added weight, being a run-stopper: "That was what I prioritized when I first got out of high school, from then to now I've added 40 pounds. I'm at 280 right now. It's been one of my main emphasis."
"I want to be able to establish the run because you can't get to the pass down if you can't stop the run, especially when I've been able to add all this weight and still be able to keep my speed. Becoming more of a run stopper is something I have in mind."
Will Campbell on Year 2: "Going against guys like Maason every day in practice gets me ready for the season. We're just excited to go out there and do what we do."
Campbell on the LSU OL this season: "I really think this could be our takeoff year. It's been a while since LSU has really made a name for themselves at O-line and I think this year would be the perfect year. We have all five guys that have played with each other so we know what to expect from each other. We know what we can get out of each other. I think this year will be very high expectations for us."
Maason Smith on what still drives him: "The same things that were driving me at the beginning -- my family, where I come from the 985 always has my back and just the love of football. That's what drives me to overcome all the obstacles and still achieve my dreams ever since I was 6-years-old."
Smith on overcoming the ACL injury: "It took me a minute because I've never missed football since I was 6. It was a humbling experience but I wouldn't change anything for nothing because at the end of the day everything happens for a reason and I came out a different person at the end of it. It was an eye-opening experience but it's all better now."
Smith on self-expectations, goals: "My only goal this year is just to me the best version of myself and do what I know I can do. All my other short-term goals will all take care of themselves once I lock in and produce how I know I can produce."
Smith on who's going to have a breakout offensive year? "Kyren Lacy, my dog. He's always putting in the work. Kyren and B.T. (Brian Thomas Jr.), he's always been on the scene but I feel like this year, along with Malik (Nabers), them dudes going to really shake the world. And Aaron Anderson and some of the young guys -- they all going to do what they do and be the best at it. I'm just excited to see that wide receiver group and Kyren do his thing."