The 2023 NCAA football season starts on August 26 with Navy vs. Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, but it's not until eight days later that the nation will get a chance to watch the former Fighting Irish coach, Brian Kelly, and his LSU Tigers face Florida State in primetime.

For the second straight year, the Tigers will open the season against Seminoles -- this time in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

In 2022, the Tigers came up just short and lost, 24-23.

That season-opening loss left a lingering taste in the mouths of some of LSU's returning talent, including third-year defensive lineman Maason Smith, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the first defensive series vs. FSU.

"Almost a year exactly, 364 days -- I been thinking about it ever since the moment it happened," Smith said.

Smith, Will Campbell, Saivion Jones, Kyren Lacy and Khai Prean represented LSU at Friday's Pro Combine Camp held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. Former NFL stars and Tigers Corey Webster, Mark Roman and others were also in attendance.

While the current Tigers spent time with campers during drills and 1-on-1s, along with taking pictures, much of the talk and well-wishes was about the upcoming LSU season.

"We know the task at hand and what we have to do to go win," said Campbell, who was one of 11 Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC team released Friday. "We know if we play how we're supposed to play and do what we're supposed to do we'll be perfectly fine against anybody we play. We just have to do what we do."

Campbell continued: "Last year not having Maason and his presence in the (FSU) game, it definitely made an impact on the game that we didn't need, but this year people will definitely see how much of a difference maker he is and that's big for us."

The players report August 2 for fall camp with field work beginning the next day. Smith is a full-go on Day 1 of camp, he said.

"I know my skin going to be jumping off my body. I'm ready," Smith added. "I'm ready to be able to hit another human being and see how it is and how I'm feeling because you really don't know until you get out there. I'm ready to see what I got to work on again, what I have to get back too. I'm just ready for this whole journey with my knee to be done and put it in the past. Next chapter on my life."

The next chapter continues Labor Day weekend.