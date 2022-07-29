LSU announces five transfer signees, including latest addition Paul Skenes

LSU officially announced five new transfer signees Friday, including Thursday night's latest addition to the class

Air Force star Paul Skenes announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Thursday stating his excitement "to get to work and bring another national championship back to Baton Rouge."

He joins a transfer portal haul that included record-setting North Carolina State slugger Tommy White, promising UCLA right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd and Vanderbilt teammates Christian Little and Carter Young, a right-handed pitcher and shortstop, respectively.

“We are excited to welcome these five players to LSU Baseball,” coach Jay Johnson said in a news release. “All five are great talents and solid people that will blend well with our returning players and incoming recruiting class in ability, chemistry and program fit.

“We are looking forward to the fall and preparing for the 2023 season. This is a great day for the Tigers.”

Skenes is a highly regarded Major League prospect, including ranking No. 25 on D1 Baseball's list for the 2023 draft, following an All-American 2022 season for the Falcons on the mound and at the plate.

The sophomore from Lake Forest, Calif., hit .314 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 doubles, while also posting a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings.

He batted .410 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs and recorded a 2.70 ERA as a freshman the previous year.

When not on the mound, Skenes primarily split time between catcher and designated hitter, but also saw some action at first base.

Coach Jay Johnson has been active recruiting the transfer portal since the immediate wake of his first season at the helm in Baton Rouge.

LSU had also drawn the commitments of Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake and Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda before they were drafted in this month's MLB Draft's eighth and 12th rounds, respectively, by the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, respectively.