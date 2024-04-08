The LSU Tigers Baseball team are about to be in panic mode. Through four SEC series, the Tigers are 3-9 and are yet to win a single one of those series. Perhaps the worst part about it is that they easily could've won the Florida and Vanderbilt series if it weren't for blown leads in game two. Nonetheless, the Tigers are 3-9 and have a lot of things to work out before they head to Knoxville for a three-game series against Tennessee. With the Vanderbilt series now over, it's time for us to count down LSU Baseball's top-five individual performances from the weekend, and believe me, it was hard to find five guys to put on this list.

5. Mac Bingham in game one

Advertisement

I told you it was hard to find five guys to put on this list, and it shows as Mac Bingham's game one performance where he went 1-for-4 with one RBI makes it in the No. 5 spot. The reason he made it on here is because he scored three runs after reaching base on a fielders choice, a homer and a walk. Each time he stepped foot on the bags, he made his way home, so that counts for something. Even though it wasn't his greatest weekend of the season, Bingham is clearly the Tigers best option at the leadoff position.

4. Brady Neal in game one

Brady Neal makes this list for the first time in a few weeks for his game one performance against Vandy. You could certainly argue that Bingham deserves this spot over Neal, but I'm favoring the sophomore because his two-run single capped off a six-run third inning, which matched the total runs Vanderbilt scored in game one. Most weeks, a 1-for-3 performance wouldn't sniff this list, but that's what happens when your team don't play well.

3. Ashton Larson in game two

Finally, we get into the heavy hitters. From here on out, all three of these guys actually deserve to be on here because they had some stellar outings. Coming in third place is the freshman, Ashton Larson. In game two, Larson went off, going 3-for-4 from the plate with one RBI which came on a solo home run in the third frame. Even though they didn't end up winning because of it, Larson battled in a seven-pitch at bat which resulted in a single in the eighth inning. He pushed runners to the corners with one out in a one-run game, but a Steven Milam double play ended the threat. Larson has been very impressive over the last few weeks, and he 100% earned his spot on this list.

2. Griffin Herring in game one

Last week, Griffin Herring found himself at the No. 1 spot on this list, and this week he finds himself at No. 2. The Tigers sophomore reliever has really come into his own in this season and hasn't allowed a run since the Mississippi State series (where he only allowed one run). In 18 innings since he gave up three-runs against Louisiana, Herring has let just one run cross on 13 hits and three walks while striking out 27 batters. On Thursday, he continued his dominance, throwing 3.1 innings where he gave up no runs on three hits while striking out six out of the bullpen. Herring has been one of the few bright spots on LSU's pitching staff this season, and if he can continue to pitch like this, he could end the season as one of the best relievers in the country.

1. Tommy White in game two