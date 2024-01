On Friday, Brian Kelly and LSU landed a major commitment from 2025 four-star DB Jaboree Antoine. The New Iberia native ranks as the 84th overall prospect and 10th safety in the 2025 class.



There has been major competition for Antoine's talents. He holds offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and many other power five schools. Antoine first visited LSU in July of 2023, but Brian Kelly and company felt they needed to get him back on campus sooner rather than later. Antoine took another unofficial visit on Friday, January 27th, and just a few hours later, he announced his commitment to LSU.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT01FISEhIfCfkK/wn5Cv8J+QryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vYXdOV2FIdDFZcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2F3TldhSHQxWXE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFib3JlZSDigJzFmmxpbWVUw7TigJ0gQW50b2luZSAo QEphYm9yZWVBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phYm9y ZWVBL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUxMzg0MjA0NDI2ODAxMzU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=