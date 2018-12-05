In the aftermath of an updated Rivals250 ranking for the Class of 2019, LSU has now taken control of the nation’s No. 3-ranked recruiting class on Rivals.





LSU trails only Alabama (No. 1) and Texas A&M (No. 2), who have 22 and 23 commitments in their classes, respectively.





The Tigers hold 20 verbal commitments with the early signing period rapidly approaching. Three are 5-stars, which is good for the most in the country, along with nine 4-stars and seven more 3-stars.





LSU’s commitments average out to a 3.7 grade, which ranks eighth nationally.





The updated Rivals100 includes a slew of bumps for LSU commitments and targets. Five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. remains the No. 1 prospect in the country. Additionally, 4-star running back John Emery Jr. climbed into the top 35 and has a chance to improve to a 5-star at the Under Armour All-America Game. Four-star linebacker Marcel Brooks hopped 137 spots into the top 60.





The new Rivals250 was also kind to the Tigers. Longtime defensive back commitment Maurice Hampton added a fourth star and now sits at No. 105 nationally. Running back pledge Tyrion Davis jumped 68 spots and is now within the top 150. Linebacker commitment Donte Starks followed suit as well, leaping 67 spots to No. 167 overall.



