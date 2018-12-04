Rivals unveiled its updated Rivals100 rankings for the Class of 2019 on Tuesday.





There were no changes at the top, where 5-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. remained the No. 1 prospect in America. National analyst Mike Farrell had no reason to move Stingley out of the top spot after a spectacular senior campaign at The Dunham School (La.) in Baton Rouge, and is anxious to take a closer look at the top LSU commitment at the 2019 All-American Bowl and top-shelf competition.





“Cornerback and LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. remains No. 1 overall but that’s because no one jumped him this time around. Will he remain No. 1? That will be determined by the final evaluation for 2019 and the all-star games. As a corner who will likely be avoided, it could be tough to get a final evaluation on Stingley while the running back, wide receivers and defensive end vying for No. 1 will be tested.”





New 5-stars in the 2019 class includes linebacker target Nakobe Dean, who will make his final official visit to LSU this weekend. Dean will give a commitment on Dec. 19 and enroll early.





“Dean may not be long but he’s a compact, physical tackling machine who can cover a lot of ground. He’s a quick twitch kid who plays very well downhill and is a thumper when he arrives at the football.”



