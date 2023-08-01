The Maxwell Football Club has recently announced the names of 85 players, including LSU standouts Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, who have been selected for the prestigious Maxwell Award Watch List for the 2023 college football season.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to recognize the most outstanding player in college football, and LSU's former quarterback, Joe Burrow, claimed the honor in 2019.

Jayden Daniels, in his second season with the Tigers, had an impressive performance in 2022, leading LSU to a 10-4 record and securing the SEC Western Division title. During that season,

Daniels set LSU records for rushing yards (885) and rushing touchdowns (11) by a quarterback. He was also one of only two players nationwide to achieve both 800 rushing yards and 2,500 passing yards. His total offensive yardage last year, 3,798 yards, ranks second only to Burrow in LSU's history. Moreover, Daniels made history as the first LSU quarterback to rush and pass for three touchdowns in a regulation game, which occurred in the victory over Florida.

As he enters his final season with the Tigers, Daniels is already a preseason All-SEC selection, having accumulated 8,938 passing yards and 49 touchdowns in his college career, including his time as the starting quarterback at Arizona State.

Similarly, Malik Nabers, another preseason All-SEC selection, is coming off an exceptional sophomore season where he recorded 1,017 receiving yards and 72 receptions, leading the SEC in receptions and ranking second in receiving yards. This outstanding performance marked the 12th time in school history that a player achieved a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Nabers, now heading into his junior year, has already amassed 100 career receptions for 1,437 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award Watch List is the first of 16 national award watch lists that will be revealed over the next couple of weeks, recognizing exceptional talents in college football for the upcoming season.



