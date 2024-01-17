When Caden Durham took an official visit to LSU last weekend, it felt like home. He joined early enrollees, linebacker signee Xavier Atkins and defensive tackle commit Dominick McKinley in what stood as his final trip to Baton Rouge before enrollment.

"It went good," Durham said. "Every time I go to LSU, it's always fun, so I just had fun down there."

Durham, who signed his letter of intent to LSU on Dec. 20, didn't stay for early enrollment, though. He had unfinished business in his prep career, traveling to Honolulu, Hawaii for the start of Polynesian Bowl practices Monday.

"It's amazing; it's unreal," Durham said. "It's a place you dream to come to. It feels real good to be out here."