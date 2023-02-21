LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has been arrested on a weapons charge.

Jail records show Nabers was arrested around 9 p.m. Monday night and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail five hours later at 2 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon. He was released late Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, meaning he was not required to post bond.

LSU athletic officials are still gathering facts about Nabers before releasing a statement.

Nabers has 100 catches for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two LSU seasons.

He closed the 2022 season by winning Most Valuable Player honors in LSU's 63-7 Citrus Bowl pounding of Purdue in which he completed 2 of 2 passes for 50 yards and a TD and had 9 catches for 163 yards including a 75-yard TD.

"It's his opportunity now, and you can see that he wanted to make sure that he made a statement out there today," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said afterwards of Nabers.

LSU opens spring football practice on March 9.



