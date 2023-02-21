News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-21 13:32:13 -0600') }} football Edit

LSU star receiver Malik Nabers arrested on weapons charge

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, seen here hoisting his MVP trophy after the Tigers' Citrus Bowl beatdown of Purdue in January, was arrested early Tuesday morning.
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, seen here hoisting his MVP trophy after the Tigers' Citrus Bowl beatdown of Purdue in January, was arrested early Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has been arrested on a weapons charge.

Jail records show Nabers was arrested around 9 p.m. Monday night and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail five hours later at 2 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon. He was released late Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, meaning he was not required to post bond.

LSU athletic officials are still gathering facts about Nabers before releasing a statement.

Nabers has 100 catches for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two LSU seasons.

He closed the 2022 season by winning Most Valuable Player honors in LSU's 63-7 Citrus Bowl pounding of Purdue in which he completed 2 of 2 passes for 50 yards and a TD and had 9 catches for 163 yards including a 75-yard TD.

"It's his opportunity now, and you can see that he wanted to make sure that he made a statement out there today," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said afterwards of Nabers.

LSU opens spring football practice on March 9.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}