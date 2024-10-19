LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1) will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) in the "Battle for the Boot" on Saturday, October 19th, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The Tigers are now on a 5-game winning streak and riding high after defeating Ole Miss in a stunning 29-26 overtime victory last weekend.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks come into this game fresh off of a bye week, after upsetting the Tennessee Volunteers 19-16 on October 5th.
LSU and Arkansas first played one another back in 1901. There have been 69 matchups since, with the Tigers leading 44-23-2. These two teams last faced off on September 23, 2023, with LSU winning 34-31.
The "Battle for the Boot" first started in 1996, with the Tigers winning 19 of their 28 matchups since the Boot was introduced.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Live TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO, Hulu Live
Local Radio: WDGL 98.1 (BR)
WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)
KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
