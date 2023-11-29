The Angel Reese drama is finally over. On Wednesday, Kim Mulkey announced that Reese is back with the team and will play on Thursday against Virginia Tech.

The Tigers star forward played the first half against Kent State back on November 14th, but she was benched for the second half due to what Kim Mulkey called a "coaching decision."

Since that game, Reese has not been with the team and rumors have been flying around about academic suspensions and other disciplinary actions. Mulkey did not say why Reese was away from the team, but she's officially back in action.

In 3.5 games this season, Reese averaged 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.

This is big for the Tigers for two reasons. One, Mulkey also announced that Sa'Myah Smith is out for the season with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. Two, the Tigers have one of their biggest matchups of the season on Thursday night in a Final Four rematch against No. 9 Virginia Tech.

The face of LSU Women's Basketball is back, and while we don't know why she was away from the team, all that matters is she's going to be on the floor from here on out.