Michael Plassmeyer allowed two runs in seven-plus innings and Missouri scored eight runs in the eighth inning en route to a 12-6 victory against LSU to even their Southeastern Conference series at The Box on Saturday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU fourth inning – Antoine Duplantis singled and Austin Bain walked. Duplantis advanced to third and Bain moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Feduccia. Duplantis scored on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Beau Jordan. LSU 1, MISSOURI 0

Missouri fifth inning – With two out, Kameron Misner singled and stole second. Brett Bond hit a two-run homer over the rightfield fence. MISSOURI 2, LSU 1

Missouri eighth inning – Misner doubled. After Bond struck out, Misner went to third on Brian Sharp’s infield single. Sharp stole second. Misner scored and Sharp advanced to third on a passed ball by Feduccia. Chad McDaniel and Mark Vierling walked to load the bases. After Zach Hanna popped out to the shortstop, Sharp scored when Chris Cornelius was hit by a pitch. Pinch-runner Cade Bormet scored when Connor Brumfield walked. Vierling and Cornelius scored on a single by Trey Harris. Misner walked to load the bases. Brumfield scored when Bond walked. Harris scored when second baseman Brandt Broussard made an error on Sharp’s ground ball. Misner scored when Bormet walked. MISSOURI 10, LSU 1

LSU eighth inning – Pinch-hitter Jake Slaughter hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. After Hal Hughes flied out to the centerfielder, Zach Watson hit a solo home run over the leftfield fence. MISSOURI 10, LSU 3

Missouri ninth inning – Alex Samples and Cornelius singled. Samples scored on a single by Brumfield. After Harris struck out and Misner flied out to the centerfielder, Cornelius scored on a single by Bond. MISSOURI 12, LSU 3

LSU ninth inning – Pinch-hitter Nick Webre and Beau Jordan singled. Webre scored on a double by Bryce Jordan. After Slaughter struck out, Beau Jordan scored on a ground out to the second baseman by pinch-hitter Daniel Cabrera. Bryce Jordan scored on a double by Watson. MISSOURI 12, LSU 6

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

A disastrous eighth inning for the LSU bullpen enabled Missouri to extend its 2-1 lead. LSU used six pitchers in the inning. Fourteen Missouri hitters came to the plate. There were just three hits in the inning with Harris’ single the only which drove in runs. Tigers relievers walked six batters and hit one in the seventh. The second baseman Broussard also made an error in the inning. Taylor Petersen was the most ineffective pitcher as he walked three and hit a batter. All four of those base runners scored.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Watson had a single, a double and a home run as he extended his hitting streak to six games. Watson hit his second homer of the year in the eighth and had a RBI double in the ninth. Watson’s other hit was an infield single in the third. Watson is 11-for-28 during the hitting streak.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Missouri 14, LSU 10

Errors: Missouri 0, LSU 1

Left on base: Missouri 11, LSU 5

Walks issued: Missouri 2, LSU 7

Strikeouts recorded: Missouri 11, LSU 8

Stolen bases: Missouri 3, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 HR

Beau Jordan: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

Caleb Gilbert: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

MISSOURI

Trey Harris: 3-for-6, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Brian Sharp: 3-for-6, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Brett Bond: 2-for-5, 4 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Kameron Misner: 2-for-5, 3 runs scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Chris Cornelius: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Michael Plassmeyer: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The Tigers’ infield consisted of Chris Reid at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Gilbert was the pitcher. Bryce Jordan was the designated hitter. . .LSU did virtually nothing against Plassmeyer. LSU threatened in the third, but Broussard flied out to centerfield with runners on first and second to end the inning. In the fourth when LSU scored arun, Bryce Jordan grounded out to shortstop with Bain at second and two out. . .LSU was 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The two clutch hits came in the ninth inning – doubles by Bryce Jordan and Watson. . .Gilbert was in trouble in every inning but the first. Missouri left five runners on base – four in scoring position – in the next three innings. Chris Cornelius flied out to rightfield with runners on first and third and two out in the second. Bond struck out with a runner on third to end the third. Cornelius grounded out to shortstop with two runners in scoring position for the third out in the fourth. Gilbert was replaced after yielding Bond’s two-run homer with two out in the fifth. . .John Kodros retired the only batter he faced in the fifth. . .Devin Fontenot threw two perfect innings before allowing a leadoff double by Misner in the eighth. . .Matthew Beck, Petersen, Todd Peterson, Cam Sanders and Trent Vietmeier followed Fontenot to the mound in the inning. . .The victory was the first for Missouri in 13 games against LSU. . .LSU 13-7 overall, 1-1 in the SEC. Missouri is 15-4 overall, 1-1 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 10,747. The actual crowd was about 5,800.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Missouri at The Box on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central. Ma’Khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for LSU. The LSU-Missouri game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.