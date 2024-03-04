Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas ran a 4.33 40-yard dash which was the second fastest among receivers at the NFL Scouting combine. (Associated Press)

Brian Thomas Jr. had the best day of any Tiger at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and ran the second fastest 40-yard dash of any of the wide receivers. His 92 athleticism score ranked third among wideouts and his overall score ranked 5th. Here were his final results from the Combine:

Brian Thomas Jr. Combine Results Event Result Placement among WR's 40-Yard Dash 4.33 2nd Bench Press 11 12th Vertical Jump 38.5" 13th Broad Jump 10'6" 16th 3-Cone Drill DNP N/A 20-Yard Shuttle DNP N/A Height 6-foot-3 N/A Weight 209-pounds N/A

Mekhi Wingo

The defensive linemen took the field first on Thursday, meaning we got an early look at Wingo, Smith and Jefferson. Out of the three Tigers, Wingo performed the best, finishing with the 6th best prospect score of all defensive tackles. Here were Wingo's final results from the combine:

Mekhi Wingo Combine Stats Event Result Placement among DT's 40-Yard Dash 4.85 2nd Bench Press 25 8th Vertical Jump 31.50" 7th Broad Jump 9'1" 9th 3-Cone Drill DNP N/A 20-Yard Shuttle DNP N/A Height 6-foot N/A Weight 284-pounds N/A

Maason Smith

Out of the three Tiger defensive lineman, Smith finished last in terms of prospect score with a 68, but that was due to a very low production score (based on what you did in college). His 77 athleticism score ranked 8th among DT's. Here were Smith's final results from the combine:

Maason Smith Combine Stats Event Result Placement among DT's 40-Yard Dash 5.01 8th Bench Press DNP N/A Vertical Jump 31" T-8th Broad Jump 9" 11th 3-Cone Drill 7.62 2nd 20-Yard Shuttle 4.69 5th Height 6-foot-5 N/A Weight 306-pounds N/A

Jordan Jefferson

Finally, the last LSU defensive tackle who performed at the NFL Combine is Jordan Jefferson. Jefferson put on a show while doing just three events, earning an 85 athleticism score (3rd among DT's) while weighing in at 6-foot-3, 313-pounds. His 17th ranked production score tanked his overall score, but he finished 7th among all DT's at the combine. Here were all of Jefferson's results from the combine:

Jordan Jefferson Combine Results Event Result Placement among DT's 40-Yard Dash DNP N/A Bench Press 34 1st Vertical Jump 31" T-8th Broad Jump 8'8" T-17th 3-Cone Drill DNP N/A 20-Yard Shuttle DNP N/A Height 6-foot-3 N/A Weight 313-pounds N/A

Charles Turner

Charles Turner was the lone LSU lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine and wasn't a full participant. Turner opted out of the 40-yard dash, and bench press testing. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 303-pounds and while he did participate in the vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle he tested fairly average in comparison to other offensive linemen at the scouting combine and probably didn't do a whole lot to help his draft stock. He'll have an opportunity to turn that around on March 27th during LSU's pro day. Here were Turner's results from the combine:

Charles Turner Combine Results Event Result Placement among OL 40-Yard Dash DNP N/A Bench Press DNP N/A Vertical Jump 31" 20th Broad Jump 9' 1" 26th 3-Cone Drill 7.88 22nd 20-Yard Shuttle 4.62 13th Height 6-foot-4 N/A Weight 303-Pounds N/A

Andre' Sam

Andre' Sam was the fourth Tiger to perform at the NFL Combine. He and the rest of the safeties worked out in front of all 32 NFL teams on Friday afternoon. Sam, who was already one the fringe of being drafted in this years draft, didn't have the greatest day, but I also don't think he really hurt his draft stock. His production score ranked 16th, his athleticism score ranked 21st and his overall score ranked 23rd among all safeties at the NFL Combine. Here were Sam's results from the NFL Combine: