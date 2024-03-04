NFL Scouting Combine Recap: How LSU's participants fared
The LSU Tigers had eight players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine for a chance to showcase their talents in front of countless NFL scouts.
Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers decided not to work out and elected to just partake in interviews, but we still got to see Brian Thomas Jr., Jordan Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo, Maason Smith, Charles Turner and Andre Sam' workout.
With the combine now ever, let's take a look at how all these guys performed compared to their peers.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. had the best day of any Tiger at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and ran the second fastest 40-yard dash of any of the wide receivers. His 92 athleticism score ranked third among wideouts and his overall score ranked 5th.
Here were his final results from the Combine:
|Event
|Result
|Placement among WR's
|
40-Yard Dash
|
4.33
|
2nd
|
Bench Press
|
11
|
12th
|
Vertical Jump
|
38.5"
|
13th
|
Broad Jump
|
10'6"
|
16th
|
3-Cone Drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-Yard Shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Height
|
6-foot-3
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
209-pounds
|
N/A
Mekhi Wingo
The defensive linemen took the field first on Thursday, meaning we got an early look at Wingo, Smith and Jefferson.
Out of the three Tigers, Wingo performed the best, finishing with the 6th best prospect score of all defensive tackles.
Here were Wingo's final results from the combine:
|Event
|Result
|Placement among DT's
|
40-Yard Dash
|
4.85
|
2nd
|
Bench Press
|
25
|
8th
|
Vertical Jump
|
31.50"
|
7th
|
Broad Jump
|
9'1"
|
9th
|
3-Cone Drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-Yard Shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Height
|
6-foot
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
284-pounds
|
N/A
Maason Smith
Out of the three Tiger defensive lineman, Smith finished last in terms of prospect score with a 68, but that was due to a very low production score (based on what you did in college). His 77 athleticism score ranked 8th among DT's.
Here were Smith's final results from the combine:
|Event
|Result
|Placement among DT's
|
40-Yard Dash
|
5.01
|
8th
|
Bench Press
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Vertical Jump
|
31"
|
T-8th
|
Broad Jump
|
9"
|
11th
|
3-Cone Drill
|
7.62
|
2nd
|
20-Yard Shuttle
|
4.69
|
5th
|
Height
|
6-foot-5
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
306-pounds
|
N/A
Jordan Jefferson
Finally, the last LSU defensive tackle who performed at the NFL Combine is Jordan Jefferson.
Jefferson put on a show while doing just three events, earning an 85 athleticism score (3rd among DT's) while weighing in at 6-foot-3, 313-pounds. His 17th ranked production score tanked his overall score, but he finished 7th among all DT's at the combine.
Here were all of Jefferson's results from the combine:
|Event
|Result
|Placement among DT's
|
40-Yard Dash
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Bench Press
|
34
|
1st
|
Vertical Jump
|
31"
|
T-8th
|
Broad Jump
|
8'8"
|
T-17th
|
3-Cone Drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-Yard Shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Height
|
6-foot-3
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
313-pounds
|
N/A
Charles Turner
Charles Turner was the lone LSU lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine and wasn't a full participant. Turner opted out of the 40-yard dash, and bench press testing. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 303-pounds and while he did participate in the vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle he tested fairly average in comparison to other offensive linemen at the scouting combine and probably didn't do a whole lot to help his draft stock.
He'll have an opportunity to turn that around on March 27th during LSU's pro day.
Here were Turner's results from the combine:
|Event
|Result
|Placement among OL
|
40-Yard Dash
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Bench Press
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Vertical Jump
|
31"
|
20th
|
Broad Jump
|
9' 1"
|
26th
|
3-Cone Drill
|
7.88
|
22nd
|
20-Yard Shuttle
|
4.62
|
13th
|
Height
|
6-foot-4
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
303-Pounds
|
N/A
Andre' Sam
Andre' Sam was the fourth Tiger to perform at the NFL Combine. He and the rest of the safeties worked out in front of all 32 NFL teams on Friday afternoon.
Sam, who was already one the fringe of being drafted in this years draft, didn't have the greatest day, but I also don't think he really hurt his draft stock. His production score ranked 16th, his athleticism score ranked 21st and his overall score ranked 23rd among all safeties at the NFL Combine.
Here were Sam's results from the NFL Combine:
|Event
|Result
|Placement among S
|
40-Yard Dash
|
4.59
|
13th
|
Bench Press
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Vertical Jump
|
36"
|
T-12th
|
Broad Jump
|
10'3"
|
T-9th
|
3-Cone Drill
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
20-Yard Shuttle
|
DNP
|
N/A
|
Height
|
5-foot-11
|
N/A
|
Weight
|
191-pounds
|
N/A
