A pair of homers by third baseman Tommy White sparked No. 1 LSU’s five-run third inning and four-run sixth inning for a 12-2 non-conference win over Nicholls called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule in breezy Alex Box Stadium Tuesday night.

It was the 10th 10-run rule win of the season for the Tigers (24-4, 6-3 SEC West). Southland Conference leader Nicholls fell to 17-14.

Seven of LSU’s nine nits off eight Colonels’ pitchers were for extra bases, topped by White’s three-run homer to dead center field in the third and his two-run shot to the right field stands in the sixth.

The most impressive homer was LSU freshman designated hitter Jared Jones’ gargantuan solo launch in the fifth that bounced off the top of and then over the left field scoreboard.

White, college baseball's RBI leader, finished 2 for 4 with five RBI and two runs scored. Second baseman Gavin Dugas went 3 for 3 with a single, double and triple, driving in three runs.

Center fielder Dylan Crews, college baseball’s leading hitter, scored twice and was walked twice but had his 26-game hitting streak end.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson used six pitchers in order to find some arms to help the Tigers in their three-game SEC series at No. 6 South Carolina (27-3, 8-1 SEC East) that starts Thursday with game 1 set at 6 p.m. CDT.

"We need a few more guys to step up and I couldn't be more excited about what the pitchers did tonight," Johnson said.

Vanderbilt transfer Christian Little, who has been used as a Tigers’ closer, started Tuesday. He lasted 1.2 innings, allowing one run (earned) and one hit and striking out three and walking one.

"I was happy with his outing," Johnson said. "I like the fact that he's continuing to strike people out. I think that just shows the nature of his stuff. But Gavin Guidry was the story of the game."

Freshman reliever Guidry got credit for his first college victory after striking out three in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Also, reliever Bryce Collins had his third straight solid outing, hurling 1.1 innings and allowing no hits and no runs and striking out three.

"He's probably the best (high school) pitcher in the state of Louisiana last year," Johnson said of Guidry. "He's got a unique pitch mix that we could really use on the staff. He's a little bit different than our other guys.

"Gavin and Bryce are possibly good matchups this weekend. We are going to need those guys to execute. So, it's good to get them out there tonight and get to a relatively low pitch count for both. We'll get them recovered and get them ready for South Carolina."

UCLA transfer Thatcher Hurd, who has struggled as the Tigers’ third game starter in weekend series, had problems again in relief vs. Nicholls. He pitched the fifth inning only, gave up two hits and a run (earned) and struck out one and walked two.