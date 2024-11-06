Advertisement

in other news

Brian Kelly provides an update on West Weeks' future

Brian Kelly provides an update on West Weeks' future

LSU would like to redshirt Weeks, but he will play if needed.

 • Luke Hubbard
Observations from LSU WBB's season opening win over Eastern Kentucky

Observations from LSU WBB's season opening win over Eastern Kentucky

LSU dominated Eastern Kentucky in their season opener.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly updates Garrett Dellinger's health status

Brian Kelly updates Garrett Dellinger's health status

Garrett Dellinger is officially out against Alabama after having ankle surgery.

 • Luke Hubbard
Making the Case: LSU or Michigan for Bryce Underwood

Making the Case: LSU or Michigan for Bryce Underwood

Should Underwood stay with LSU or flip to Michigan?

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Welcome to my Weekend Thoughts. Each week, I will give you my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana.

 • Tina Howell

in other news

Brian Kelly provides an update on West Weeks' future

Brian Kelly provides an update on West Weeks' future

LSU would like to redshirt Weeks, but he will play if needed.

 • Luke Hubbard
Observations from LSU WBB's season opening win over Eastern Kentucky

Observations from LSU WBB's season opening win over Eastern Kentucky

LSU dominated Eastern Kentucky in their season opener.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly updates Garrett Dellinger's health status

Brian Kelly updates Garrett Dellinger's health status

Garrett Dellinger is officially out against Alabama after having ankle surgery.

 • Luke Hubbard
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
Observations from LSU's season-opening win over ULM
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Twitter
@clukehubbard
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
LSU
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement