Report: New Orleans Saints expected to hire LSU's Bo Davis

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints are expected to hire LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis for the same position on their staff. Davis, who joined LSU in January 2024, has been instrumental in developing the Tigers' defensive line over the past year.

Davis takes extensive experience to the Saints organization, including previous NFL coaching stints with the Detroit Lions (2018-2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016), and Miami Dolphins (2006). His college coaching resume is equally impressive, with successful tenures at Texas, Alabama, and UTSA.

During his time at LSU, Davis helped develop young talent like Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley while managing a unit that faced significant challenges, including the early-season loss of veteran Jacobian Guillory. Davis is also a former Tiger himself, having played nose guard for LSU from 1990-92 and earning All-SEC honors as a senior.

The move represents a return to the NFL for Davis and keeps him in Louisiana. For LSU, this creates an important vacancy on head coach Brian Kelly's staff as the program will now need to find a replacement for a coach who has been part of three national championship teams during his collegiate career.

Saints first-year head coach Kellen Moore is looking to build his defensive coaching staff, and Davis's experience developing NFL-caliber talent like Marcus Davenport (whom he coached at UTSA before Davenport was drafted by the Saints) makes him an excellent addition.