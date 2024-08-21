Another rankings week is now in full swing across the Rivals network which means we'll see plenty of movement among the top prospects in college football. Tuesday featured a new Rivals250 for 2026, and we'll take a look at where LSU commits landed in the latest Rivals250 update.

The Commitments

With a 2026 class that's still in the early stages of shaping up, the Tigers have three of their four commitments for 2026 inside the latest Rivals250 rankings, with a trio of talented prospects from a talent-rich New Orleans which is a hotbed for elite talent in the 2026 class. Here's how LSU's 2026 class shapes up in the latest update.

The biggest mover for LSU's 2026 class is from New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr as 2026 DT commit Richard Anderson moved up an impressive 82 spots to find himself at No. 119 overall for the class of 2026.

Another riser for LSU's 2026 class in the new Rivals250 is another Edna Karr product in safety Aiden Hall, who moved up 39 spots to No. 27 overall and now finds himself lurking in potential five-star territory in future updates. Hall didn't have the biggest bump, but he's now the highest ranked commit for LSU in the class of 2026 and will find himself in those future conversations for potentially hitting five-star status in future updates.

2026 four-star WR Jakai Anderson is one of the newly minted prospects in the Rivals250 who makes his debut at No. 220 overall and is the third and final LSU commit that saw some movement inside the latest Rivals250 update on Tuesday.

Lone Commit Outside the Rivals250

The only LSU commit for 2026 to not find himself inside the newly updated Rivals250 is another New Orleans (LA) product in Warren Easton offensive lineman Jalan Chapman. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound offensive guard still has time to improve his ranking and with two full seasons to go, anything is possible.

More Rankings Updates Still to Come