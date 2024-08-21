PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Rivals250: LSU's movers and shakers in updated 2026 rankings

Jefferson D. Powell • Death Valley Insider
Publisher
@JeffersonPowell

Another rankings week is now in full swing across the Rivals network which means we'll see plenty of movement among the top prospects in college football. Tuesday featured a new Rivals250 for 2026, and we'll take a look at where LSU commits landed in the latest Rivals250 update.

The Commitments

With a 2026 class that's still in the early stages of shaping up, the Tigers have three of their four commitments for 2026 inside the latest Rivals250 rankings, with a trio of talented prospects from a talent-rich New Orleans which is a hotbed for elite talent in the 2026 class.

Here's how LSU's 2026 class shapes up in the latest update.

The biggest mover for LSU's 2026 class is from New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr as 2026 DT commit Richard Anderson moved up an impressive 82 spots to find himself at No. 119 overall for the class of 2026.

Another riser for LSU's 2026 class in the new Rivals250 is another Edna Karr product in safety Aiden Hall, who moved up 39 spots to No. 27 overall and now finds himself lurking in potential five-star territory in future updates.

Hall didn't have the biggest bump, but he's now the highest ranked commit for LSU in the class of 2026 and will find himself in those future conversations for potentially hitting five-star status in future updates.

2026 four-star WR Jakai Anderson is one of the newly minted prospects in the Rivals250 who makes his debut at No. 220 overall and is the third and final LSU commit that saw some movement inside the latest Rivals250 update on Tuesday.

Lone Commit Outside the Rivals250

The only LSU commit for 2026 to not find himself inside the newly updated Rivals250 is another New Orleans (LA) product in Warren Easton offensive lineman Jalan Chapman. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound offensive guard still has time to improve his ranking and with two full seasons to go, anything is possible.

More Rankings Updates Still to Come

We'll be unveiling new positional rankings and state rankings later this week, so be sure to check back later to see how some of LSU's

