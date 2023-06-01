LSU junior pitcher Paul Skenes was named Collegiate Baseball newspaper National Player of the Week seven times this season.

It had to make him an easy choice Thursday when he was named the publication's National Player of the Year.

Also, Skenes, center fielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Tommy White were named CBN first-team All-Americans.

Skenes, who transferred to LSU this season from Air Force, joins Ben McDonald (1989) and Lloyd Peever (1992) as Tigers who have won the CBN National Player of the Year.

The junior from Lake Forest, Calif., who's 10-2 this season, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (167), strikeouts per nine innings (16.64) and WHIP (0.79). He's No. 3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.82), No. 4 in ERA (1.89) and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38).

Also voted last week as the SEC Pitcher of the Year by league coaches, Skenes leads the conference in wins, strikeouts, earned run average, innings pitched (90.1) and opponent batting average (.166).

Crews, the SEC's Player of the Year, leads the league and is ranked seventh nationally with a .420 batting average. He has 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 59 RBI, and he is also the conference leader and No. 2. nationally in on-base percentage (.567) and runs scored (82).

The junior from Longwood, Fla. has reached base in 62 consecutive games, which includes all 58 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., who transferred to LSU this season from North Carolina State, is No. 2 in the nation in RBIs per game (1.72), and he is No. 3 in the nation in total RBIs. (91).

He leads the SEC in RBIs, No. 3 in doubles (22), No. 3 in total bases (164), No. 3 in batting average (.387), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.774), No. 5 in hits (82) and No. 8 in homers (20).

LSU, the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA tournament, opens play in the Baton Rouge Regional vs. Tulane Friday at 2 p.m.



