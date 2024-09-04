Advertisement

Observations from LSU's 27-20 loss to USC

Observations from LSU's 27-20 loss to USC

LSU drops their fifth consecutive season opener.

 • Luke Hubbard
Making the call: Predictions for LSU vs USC

Making the call: Predictions for LSU vs USC

Can LSU avoid dropping their fifth consecutive season opener?

LSU Football Countdown: The best LSU player of the 21st century

LSU Football Countdown: The best LSU player of the 21st century

Joe Burrow is undoubtedly the best LSU football player of this century.

Five Questions: Trojan Sport's publisher Ryan Young on USC

Five Questions: Trojan Sport's publisher Ryan Young on USC

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young swings by to answer five questions previewing LSU's week one matchup with USC.

LSU and USC are in very similar situations entering Sunday

LSU and USC are in very similar situations entering Sunday

LSU and USC both desperately need a win on Sunday.

 • Luke Hubbard

Published Sep 4, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs USC
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 27-20 loss to USC.

All data comes from PFF College.


Offense

Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPass RunTotal

DJ Chester

38

26

64

Miles Frazier

38

26

64

Garrett Dellinger

38

26

64

Will Campbell

38

26

64

Emery Jones

38

26

64

Garrett Nussmeier

38

26

64

Mason Taylor

38

26

64

Kyren Lacy

35

25

60

CJ Daniels

35

23

58

Aaron Anderson

18

10

28

Josh Williams

16

9

25

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

10

11

21

Kaleb Jackson

13

7

20

John Emery Jr.

9

10

19

Zavion Thomas

8

5

13

Kyle Parker

7

4

11

Trey'Dez Green

1

0

1

Defense

Defensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRushTotal

Ashton Stamps

42

21

63

Major Burns

42

21

63

Jardin Gilbert

42

19

61

Harold Perkins

36

18

54

Sage Ryan

35

19

54

Jordan Allen

36

17

53

Bradyn Swinson

34

18

52

Sai'vion Jones

29

16

45

Greg Penn III

26

16

42

Gio Paez

20

14

34

Jacobian Guillory

20

13

33

Paris Shand

21

7

28

Jay'viar Suggs

16

6

22

Whit Weeks

15

6

21

Ahmad Breaux

10

4

14

Da'Shawn Womack

8

3

11

West Weeks

8

3

11

Jyaire Brown

8

2

10

PJ Woodland

7

2

9

Kylin Jackson

5

3

8

Jalen Lee

2

1

2

Dashawn Spears

0

2

2

