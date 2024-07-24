Just a few weeks after the LSU Tigers took down No. 9 Florida in Tiger Stadium, the Tigers faced off with the Auburn Tigers, who were the 17th ranked team at the time. As the No. 4 ranked team in the country, LSU had national championship aspirations (which would eventually come true), but they had to get through a gauntlet of an SEC schedule first.

Coming into this game, the Tigers were 6-1, but were coming off a triple overtime loss to Kentucky in Lexington. They dropped to No. 4 in the polls, but with a win over Auburn, they could get right back on track.

The game did not start off well for the Tigers. Auburn received the opening kickoff and drove 63 yards in 4:50 to score the first touchdown of the game. Then, on the Tigers first drive of the game, they were able to pick up one first down before they were forced to punt.

Auburn would give the football right back, however, and LSU got the ball on their own 38-yard line. It took them just four plays to even the score thanks to a 46-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Keiland Williams.

The next few drives were pretty uneventful; there were three punts, the last of which set LSU up at their own 24-yard line, but a few plays later, Ryan Perrilloux fumbled at the 40, and it was returned all the way to the three-yard line. Auburn eventually punched it in and took a one touchdown lead with 11 minutes to go in the first half.

LSU's offense was unable to get going on their next drive, going three yards in seven plays due to a false start and a sack. They were able to pin Auburn all the way back at their own five-yard line, but the Auburn Tigers drove 90-yards in 12 plays and scored a chip shot field goal to go up 10.

LSU got the ball back with just over a minute left in the first half, but again couldn't get anything going and time eventually ran out on the half. Auburn hit the locker room with a 17-7 lead.

LSU's offense showed some signs of life out the break. Matt Flynn was able to find Early Doucet on a 34-yard seam route which helped set the Tigers up for an eventual 29-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

LSU's defense stood tall in the third quarter, forcing Auburn to punt on their next three drives, but the offense was only able to muster three more points over that span and they entered the fourth quarter trailing by four points.

With the ball on their own 15-yard line, LSU's offense really needed to get something going to start the fourth. On the first play of the quarter, Flynn found Richard Dickson for 25 yards, putting them in Auburn territory. A few plays later, a jet sweep to Trindon Holiday put the Tigers inside the 10, setting up a five-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hester to give LSU its first lead of the night.

LSU's defense once again stood tall and forced Auburn to punt, and after LSU's drive looked very promising, Auburn was able to stuff Early Doucet one-yard short of the line-to-gain and forced LSU to kick a 33-yard field goal which put them up by six points.

Auburn's offense, who hadn't been able to score a point since halftime, all of a sudden came to life. They were able to drive 82-yards in nine plays and capped off their drive with a three-yard passing touchdown to take a one point lead with 3:21 to go.

When LSU got the ball back on their own 42-yard line, Matt Flynn took matters into his own hands. On the first two plays, he had rushes of six and seven yards which put LSU at Auburn's 41-yard line. However, Flynn threw an incomplete pass on second down and an option play on third and three didn't seem to make the line-to-gain, but the officials marked him down just past the first-down marker, giving the Tigers a fresh set of downs.

Jacob Hester got his first touch of the drive on a little pitch to the right, and he took it for 10-yards, putting LSU on the 25. After two short gains on first and second, LSU was facing a 3rd-and-7 from Auburn's 23-yard line with nine seconds left on the clock. With the clock winding down and one timeout left, Auburn thought the Tigers were just going to run it one more time and call a timeout to set up a field goal, but instead, the Mad Hatter (AKA Les Miles) dialed up a go route for Demetrius Byrd, who beat his defender down the left side of the field and caught the game winning touchdown with one second left on the clock. Tiger Stadium erupted as LSU took a 30-24 lead over Auburn with next to no time left for them to do anything about it.

In a span of three weeks, LSU fans witnessed two of the greatest games ever played in Tiger Stadium. First, they knocked off Florida thanks to a last minute touchdown from Jacob Hester, then they watched Demetrius Byrd burn an Auburn defender for a last second score.

Two of the best games in LSU history helped lead the Tigers to the national title in 2007, and it's safe to say that without them, they would only be three-time champs right now.

