Twitter reacts to the horrendous calls in LSU's 7-overtime loss
LSU's 74-72 loss to Texas A&M in 7-overtimes was the talk of college football, but for reason other than it being the highest scoring game in the history of Power 5 football.
The absurd calls that helped determine the outcome of the game has Twitter abuzz, and here are some of the reactions.
This is the most bizarrely officiated game this season. Why would they not review that? Really curious move by this SEC crew.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2018
I’m Livid Right Now !!! I’m Done 🤬 https://t.co/NfL7M8MkJJ— Tre'Davious White (@TreWhite16) November 25, 2018
Still can’t believe #LSU lost... last night feels like a fever dream— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 25, 2018
So many bad beats... if they originally whistle his knee down, more than 10 secs goes off clock, bad spot on 4th and 18, spike with .5 seconds left; def one of the most insane games I’ve ever seen— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 25, 2018
Wow I cant beleive this game was over with LSU for the win several times. Game not lost, was stolen & given away. #ProudTigerMom #77IsMine pic.twitter.com/ftOBoFEwWv— HulkMama#77IsMine (@I_love_Saahdiq) November 25, 2018
Been cheated many times in my life but that...— 🦅... (@Patrickqueen_) November 25, 2018
Not the same exact situation but fairly similar: Two years ago at Auburn, #LSU didn't get the 1 second it wanted on the clock for a final snap in the red zone.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2018
Tigers lost the game, Les Miles was fired the next day and Ed Orgeron was named interim coach. https://t.co/4ghF85TRtV
Hats off to not only the 12th but the 13th man.— Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) November 25, 2018
The officiating/replay booth have been embarrassing in College Station tonight. As bad as I’ve ever seen. What’s the deal, @GregSankey?— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 25, 2018
The only LSU loss that I can think of that was as gut-wrenching as this one was the 20-13 OT loss to Alabama at Tiger Stadium in 2014.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 25, 2018
Does anyone trust these officials to accurately make this replay call in the LSU-A&M game?— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 25, 2018
I’ve now seen replays of the key moments in tonight’s Texas A&M/LSU game. The most objective fans with zero dogs in the hunt could only conclude LSU had this game ripped from them not once, not twice but 3 times. Sadly, since it’s not part of the “Who’s in Debate?” No one cares!— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 25, 2018
The @SEC will have another busy monday morning in Birmingham. Ive seen it and they’ve earned it. I really don’t give a damn what others think. I’m hated by many at LSU, and don’t care. I say what I see, and that kinda injustice must be addressed. The veil of impropriety exists.— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 25, 2018
Besides the fact that the refs are literally making this a joke, out DL is getting ragdolled— Will Blackwell (@WillyB60) November 25, 2018