LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko met with the media on Tuesday to break down his new role in the middle of the defense. Fehoko made the switch over from end to tackle after Ed Alexander suffered a knee injury prior to fall camp.

In the video above, Fehoko detailed the transition to his new position, the newcomers on the depth chart behind such as Tyler Shelvin and Dominic Livingston, as well as Devin White's impact on the Tigers' defense.