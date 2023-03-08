No. 1 LSU stretched its winning streak to seven games Wednesday using a familiar formula of late.

Superb starting pitching plus the booming bat of designated hitter Tommy White provided the Tigers with 9-2 victory over Lamar in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (12-1) scored six runs in the first two innings with sophomore White delivering a two-out RBI double in the first and towering three-run homer in the second.

During LSU’s winning streak, White is batting .458 (11-for-24) with five doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and eight runs.

The Tigers added a run in the seventh on freshman Paxton Kling’s solo homer and two runs in the eighth on an RBI single by catcher Alex Milazzo and shortstop Jordan Thompson.

Five of LSU’s 10 hits were for extra bases – three doubles and two homers with four of the hits producing all of the Tigers’ RBI.

"Offensively, I thought it was a great set of at-bats," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "We walked eight times, got hit by a few pitches and we really cashed in with runners in scoring position."

Lamar (10-3) had seven hits, just two fewer than LSU.

But the Cardinals couldn’t get an extra base hit off LSU starting pitcher Christian Little and relievers Will Hellmers and Garrett Edwards.

Little, a Vanderbiit transfer getting his first start after four relief appearances as a closer, allowed one hit and an earned run in four innings while striking out three and walking one.

LSU plays again this weekend at home when it opens a three-game series vs. Samford on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

"I'm proud of these guys in their approach each game," Johnson said. "Samford has some talented pitchers and they are very capable. I really trust our players to be the right frame of mind."



