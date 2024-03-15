After the LSU Tigers Men's Basketball team finished Matt McMahon's first season 14-19 with a 2-16 conference record, McMahon knew they had to do something different for the upcoming season.

They were able to bring in key freshman Mike Williams III, but McMahon was also able to rebuild this roster intentionally through the transfer portal. In doing so, he was looking for two main things: Louisiana born and experienced players.

Of the six transfers he brought in, four of them were seniors and with three of them being Louisiana natives. One of those seniors was Jalen Cook, who has since been suspended from the team for not meeting the standards set for the program, but the other three were honored during senior night on Saturday.

Jordan Wright, Will Baker and Hunter Dean have all taken much different paths to get to where they are today. Wright played four seasons in the SEC with Vanderbilt before transferring to LSU to play in front of his hometown. Baker went to Texas as a five-star before transferring twice and ending up in Baton Rouge for his final season. And Dean played at a smaller school in the northeast, but was given the opportunity to represent his dream school in his final season.

All three are well traveled individuals who came to LSU to help rebuild this program into something special. We got a chance to catch up with this trio before senior night, and here's what each of them had to say about their collegiate journey: