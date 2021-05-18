Full Circle: Major Burns returning home, commits to LSU

It's funny how things work out.

It's been quite the journey for Baton Rouge native Major Burns, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, May 3.

A former four-star cornerback out of Madison Prep, Burns committed to LSU in the summer of 2019 with an emotional commitment video tribute to his father, who passed away in 2018.

However, by the time the Early Signing Period had rolled around, Burns was no longer part of the LSU class and ultimately signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. After one year in Athens, Burns' heart was still in Baton Rouge with his family.

Burns announced on May 18 he was committed to LSU after a short period of time in the portal.