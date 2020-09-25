TigerDetails - How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Time, TV channel, live stream, more

No. 6 LSU will open the long-awaited season at home in Tiger Stadium against SEC West foe Mississippi State to start the 2020 all-SEC season.

Here’s a look at how to watch the game, with links to more coverage from TigerDetails.com to check out before kickoff.

LSU vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Where: Tiger Stadium

TV: CBS -- The broadcast crew is Brad Nessler on play-by-play duties, Gary Danielson providing analysis and Jamie Erdahl on the sidelines.

Live stream: All of CBS Sports’ coverage of the SEC will be available to stream live on CBS All Access, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports HQ and the CBS Sports app.

Features:

-- LSU, Myles Brennan open season with patience, perspective — and promise

-- LSU Depth Chart Breakdown | Defense

-- LSU Depth Chart Breakdown | Offense

More info:

-- Know the opponent: LSU vs. Mississippi State

-- 7 quick facts ahead of LSU vs. Mississippi State

-- LSU 2020 season preview, predictions: TigerDetails staff