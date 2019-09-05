No. 6 LSU will go on the road and play No. 9 Texas in Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Here’s a look at how to watch the game, with links to more coverage from TigerDetails.com to check out before kickoff.

LSU vs. Texas

Kickoff: 6:44 p.m. CT Saturday

Where: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC

Watch online: WatchESPN

- Coach O counting on Tigers' maturity for an edge in Saturday's Texas game

- Gameday times of interest

- What LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to say about matchup vs. No. 10 Texas | Radio

- Watch: LSU QB Joe Burrow talk Tom Herman, Texas and the Tigers' offense

- Watch Texas coach Tom Herman dish on Joe Burrow and the rest of the Tigers







