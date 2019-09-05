How to watch LSU vs. Texas: Time, TV channel, live stream info
No. 6 LSU will go on the road and play No. 9 Texas in Week 2 of the 2019 season.
Here’s a look at how to watch the game, with links to more coverage from TigerDetails.com to check out before kickoff.
LSU vs. Texas
Kickoff: 6:44 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Watch online: WatchESPN
