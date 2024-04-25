Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, has been selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022 when Brian Kelly took over the program. The former Sun Devil competed with Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, and after a long offseason of battling, Daniels was named the starter just before the season opener against FSU.

In 2022, Daniels was pretty good. Including the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue, Daniels threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions while completing 68.6% of his passes, but it wasn't until 2023 when he really took off.

After a long offseason as the QB1 in which he came in to the facility at 5am everyday and worked intricately with Mike Denbrock and Joe Sloan to become a more well-rounded passer, Daniels elevated his game to new heights.

In 2023, Daniels took the college football world by storm. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes. On top of that, he rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 scores to finish the year with nearly 5,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns.

His performance this past season earned him the Heisman Trophy. He became the second LSU quarterback in the past five years to bring home the most prestigious individual honor in college football.

By returning to LSU in 2023, Daniels boosted his draft stock tremendously. He went from a mid-round pick to the No. 2 overall pick in just one season. Now, Daniels will move on to the pro ranks where he will try to replicate the success he found at LSU, and he will go down as one of the best players to put on the purple and gold.