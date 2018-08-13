Rivals made network history when it ranked Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. No. 1 in the nation in June, becoming the first cornerback to sit atop the national rankings.

Derek Stingley Jr. had multiple platforms to showcase his abilities following the June release, including the Rivals 5-Star Challenge, Pylon 7-on-7 National Championship and Nike’s The Opening. Stingley did not disappoint, which is customary for the 6-feet-1, 197-pound prospect, showing an abundance of skills and attributes that helped him achieve such a lofty status.

The No. 1 spot was a point of contention for Rivals analyst, who debated on whether the position should go to Stingley Jr. or elite Oklahoma wide receiver commit Theo Wease. Ultimately, they settled with Stingley Jr.

While Stingley’s lofty status is a worthy headline, Amite’s Ishmael Sopsher could warrant his own story. The disruptive defensive lineman has been a mainstay in the Rivals top 10, moving up two spots to No. 8 in the country in the latest update. Sopsher is also the No. 1 ranked defensive tackle in the country.

Sopsher was initially No. 2 in the country in the initial 2019 rankings release, before sliding to No. 3, down to No. 10 and began ascending once again in the latest rankings update.



