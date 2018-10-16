LSU knows what it has in commitment Marcel Brooks--a long, fluid athlete that can do just about everything on the football field.

The 6-feet-3, 200-pound prospect lines up everywhere for his high school team, but is projected to play outside linebacker once he resides in Baton Rouge.

Brooks came into the season as a four-star prospect, ranked No. 195 overall in the country, largely due to his lack of experience on the field. The Rivals team needed to see more quality game film from Brooks and that is what they are getting. Take a look at Brooks' mid-season highlights.