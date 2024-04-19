The LSU Tigers Gymnastics team will be competing for the program's first national championship on Saturday, April 19th. Just a year removed from making the championship and finishing fourth after suffering countless major injuries, the Tigers are back in the championship and should be considered the favorites after No. 1 Oklahoma suffered a shocking defeat in the semifinal round. The Tigers are joined by No. 3 California, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Utah in the national championship. In a year where we saw quite a few early upsets, we still have four top-five teams in the finals. This meet is going to be an absolute dogfight between four of the best programs in the country, so even if you've never watched a gymnastics meet, I suggest turning your TV on this Saturday at 3pm CT to watch your Lady Tigers compete for a natty. With that said, let's take a look at how each team stacks up against each other:

Vault

Pretty much every rotation is going be close between these four schools, and that shows as all four of these programs rank inside the top-seven in terms of NQS average on vault. The Tigers finished the regular season as the No. 2 ranked team on the event (behind Oklahoma) with an NQS average of 49.510. Behind them, Florida ranks third (49.485), California sixth (49.435) and Utah seventh (49.430). Individually, Haleigh Bryant is tied for first in terms of vault average in the country, averaging a 9.965 every time she does the event. After Bryant, the Tigers have four other gymnasts, Kiya Johnson (29th), Savannah Schoenherr (T38th), Amari Drayton (T38th) and KJ Johnson (T46th) inside the top-50 on the event. If the Tigers can stick their landings, they should have a slight advantage on vault.

Bars

On the uneven bars, California has the highest average of these four squads with a 49.640, which ranks second in the nation. Right behind them are the Tigers (49.570) in third, Utah (49.495) in sixth, and Florida (49.425) in 10th. Florida's Leanne Wong is the No. 1 rated bar gymnast that will be in the championships with a NQS average of 9.965. Following right behind her is Haleigh Bryant with a 9.960 average. Outside of Bryant, the Tigers have two other gymnasts, Ashely Cowan and Savannah Schoenherr, that average over a 9.900 or better on the event. While they don't have either of the top-two gymnasts at the meet, the Golden Bears have three gymnasts ranked inside the top-10 on bars. The Tigers are a couple days removed from a solid 49.4750 on bars in the semifinals, and if they can just replicate/slightly improve on that score, they should be in good hands.

Beam

On beam, it's a similar story to bars. The Golden Bears are the highest ranked team left on the event with an average of 49.630, but the Tigers and Gators quickly follow, both with an average of 49.530. Behind them come the Utes with a 49.500 average. As you can tell, this is a pretty evenly matched event. Maile O'Keefe from Utah is the top beam gymnast that will be present in the championships. Her NQS average of 9.990 is second in the country, just slightly higher than Konnor McClain's 9.975. Cal, LSU and Utah all have a pair of gymnasts inside the top-10 nationally. Beam could be the make it or break it event. Oklahoma and Alabama both counted falls on the event which eventually led to their early exit in the second session of the national semifinals. You can manage one fall as the score will be dropped, but if anyone has two or more falls on beam, it could ruin their chances of winning a national title.

Floor