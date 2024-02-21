With camp season heating up, LSU targets boosted their respective stock last weekend at the Under Armour Next Camp in Atlanta. Class of 2026 defensive end Katrell Webb was named Co-Defensive Lineman MVP for the event, but a Class of 2025 recruit also earned an honor.

Four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr. was named Offensive Lineman MVP for the Under Armour Next Camp on Sunday in Atlanta. The Class of 2025 recruit, who visited LSU in September, relished in his achievements, but he also identified his areas needing fine tuning.

“It was great,” Nash said. “I had an awesome time in Atlanta. I thought I did well the whole camp, but I need to work on some technical things. I played well at tackle in the 1-on-1s and competed against some great talent."