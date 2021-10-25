LSU coaching search: A Roundup of all the Details

Free TigerDetails trial through the regular season using promo code: LSUCOACH ... Sign up for free here!

NEED TO KNOW LSU and Ed Orgeron announced last weekend that they will part ways at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Orgeron, who is in his sixth season as the Tigers’ head coach, will continue to coach for the remainder of the 2021 schedule. Since leading LSU to the 2019 national title, Orgeron and the Tigers have gone 9-9, including a 4-4 mark in 2021. Last year, LSU went 5-5, the school’s first non-winning season since 1999. The Tigers remaining schedule isn't going to get much easier after the bye week with games against Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M. “We have very high standards for all of our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships year in and year out,” athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard, and based on our on-field results and our evaluation of the potential for future immediate success, it is time for a new direction.” LSU will pay Orgeron's entire buyout of just under $17 million, according to the term sheet. Payments will be spread out over 18 installments, starting in December and ending in December of 2025.

DIVING INTO THE COACHING SEARCH Woodward will have his pick of replacement coaches for Orgeron as many will be interested since the head coaching position with the Tigers should be considered a top five gig in collegiate coaching. "The search for LSU football’s next championship head coach begins now," Woodward said. A we all know how much Woodward loves to make a splash with coaching hires, they don't call him "Hollywood Scott Woodward" for nothing. From Jimbo to Dabo to Riley and more. If you're a subscriber to TigerDetails, here's our initial list of 13 potential replacements. As for the search, we expect it to be a big name. Also expect there to be a lot of smoke screens, as Woodward tries his best to navigate this poker tournament. With that said, there are others that could emerge as well from what we gather. We made an "A" list of sorts after conferring with sources. If you're a subscriber, you can view the A-listers here.

ORGERON NEWS AND RECRUITING Thus far, the Tigers have had only one decommitment in the 2022 class in Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who has been flirting with Alabama prior to the announcement. Five-star LSU quarterback commitment Walker Howard, a LSU legacy, visited Notre Dame this past weekend to watch the Irish host USC. The Tigers also lost a current wideout on the team in Koy Moore, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal days after the Orgeron news. Here's some early reactions and quotes from high-profile LSU targets, and commitments, and their thoughts on the Orgeron news and how it may or not not change their decisions. Despite the news of Orgeron, Anthony Lucas, the 2022 DL from Arizona, thoroughly enjoyed his time in Baton Rouge for the game against Florida, and so did his parents. Read that story here.

COLLEGE COACHES ON THE LSU JOB OPENING James Franklin, Jimbo Fisher, Billy Napier, Joe Brady, Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney and Mel Tucker have all given quotes when asked by reporters about the job opening and rumors of their names being tied to the job. Read those quotes here.

A LETTER FROM ORGERON Below is the complete penned letter from Orgeron to LSU fans... Five years ago, I fulfilled a lifelong dream and returned to LSU to lead the Tigers into Death Valley. I have loved LSU since I first touched a football in Lafourche Parish in the late 1960s. I loved the Tigers when I enrolled as a freshman defensive lineman in 1979. I loved the Tigers when I left to continue my playing career elsewhere, and I loved them every step of my professional journey — even from far away — as my career took me across America until I returned 35 years later. My love for LSU has only strengthened over the past five years. All I wanted to do when I accepted the position as head coach in 2016 was to build a championship program and make the state of Louisiana proud. With the hard work and support of talented players, loyal assistants, dedicated staff, and the most passionate fans in college football, we did just that in 2019. I have always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff. I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years. Thank you to the entire LSU family for the opportunity to coach one of the greatest college football teams of all-time. I’ll continue to fight, as will our team, throughout the rest of the season. Geaux Tigers, Ed Orgeron

JOE BURROW SPEAKS OUT, DEFENDS O Joe Burrow's name will forever be tied to Ed Orgeron thanks to their magical 2019 championship season at LSU. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was asked about the news of Orgeron not returning in 2022 as the head coach following a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and here's his entire response: "That's disappointing to me because he's really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really would. I wouldn't be here without Coach O. Forever indebted to him as a person and as a player. Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man. I love the coach. They haven't been winning as many games as I know they'd like but we did just win a national championship two years ago, so that's disappointing. I love Coach O and everyone over there. I hope he's able to find a place where he feels like he's welcomed."