LSU lands 2023 St. Augustine OT Tyree Adams, another huge addition up front

LSU continued its strong July on the recruiting trail Friday with another big fish from its backyard.

St. Augustine offensive tackle Tyree Adams announced his commitment to the home-state Tigers via social media out of an all-SEC top four that also included Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida.

"It just felt right for me," he told Tiger Details. "I couldn't pass up this opportunity. It just felt right for me. It's a relief. Now I can focus on winning a state championship."

One of not only Louisiana's, but the country's, top prospects helps coach Brian Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis further solidify the line for the future.

Adams arrived to campus Thursday night for this week's "Bayou Splash" event and told the coaches he would be joining the class.