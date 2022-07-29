LSU lands 2023 St. Augustine OT Tyree Adams, another huge addition up front
LSU continued its strong July on the recruiting trail Friday with another big fish from its backyard.
St. Augustine offensive tackle Tyree Adams announced his commitment to the home-state Tigers via social media out of an all-SEC top four that also included Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida.
"It just felt right for me," he told Tiger Details. "I couldn't pass up this opportunity. It just felt right for me. It's a relief. Now I can focus on winning a state championship."
One of not only Louisiana's, but the country's, top prospects helps coach Brian Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis further solidify the line for the future.
Adams arrived to campus Thursday night for this week's "Bayou Splash" event and told the coaches he would be joining the class.
The athletic 6-foot-6, 282-pound blocker joins versatile Buford (Ga.) lineman Paul Mubenga as the first commitments of the position group thus far for 2023.
"They love me as an offensive tackle," he said. "My work ethic and confidence I bring to the game, I just feel like I can do it all."
LSU also inked four high school linemen and two transfers in the 2022 cycle.
Adams pushes the Tigers' impressive July recruiting run to now 11 commitments for the 2023 cycle and 14 total pledges this month with a trio of rising juniors having also announced.
He joins Union Parish running back Trey Holly, Archbishop Rummel defensive back Ashton Stamps and Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson as current in-state commitments in the 17-man class.
Adams said he may still take official visits for game days during this season, but will not take any more unofficial trips.
And he added that he's already eying a few other top Louisiana prospects — such as Neville lineman Zalance "Lance" Heard, Catholic (Baton Rouge) receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. and Zachary safety Kylin Jackson — to join the Tigers' class.