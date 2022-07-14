LSU lands Ga. OT Paul Mubenga as first OL commit for 2023 class

LSU secured its 12th commitment in 14 days Thursday, its first offensive lineman of the 2023 class.

And the Tigers dipped once again into increasingly familiar territory for the big addition.

"LSU was the best choice for me and my situation, and after talking to (offensive line) coach Brad Davis and (coach) Brian Kelly and understanding their vision I felt even more comfortable," Buford (Ga.) star Paul Mubenga said. "And all the people and the entire staff made an impact on me as well."

Mubenga picked the Tigers out of a top five that also included Michigan, Texas A&M, South Carolina and North Carolina.

He pointed to a rapport with and confidence with the staff that has grown for months from a memorable spring game trip during which he received the scholarship offer and through an official visit at the end of June that helped solidify his choice.

"As far as the vision they want to bring back LSU to their glory days," Mubenga said. "And in order to get to do that it starts in the classroom, and coach Kelly has emphasized that matter a lot. And as far as on the field, he's bringing players like me. That elevate the performance everywhere along each position just because of how versatile I am. I can play all five positions for them and where the team needs me the most."