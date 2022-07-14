LSU lands Ga. OT Paul Mubenga as first OL commit for 2023 class
LSU secured its 12th commitment in 14 days Thursday, its first offensive lineman of the 2023 class.
And the Tigers dipped once again into increasingly familiar territory for the big addition.
"LSU was the best choice for me and my situation, and after talking to (offensive line) coach Brad Davis and (coach) Brian Kelly and understanding their vision I felt even more comfortable," Buford (Ga.) star Paul Mubenga said. "And all the people and the entire staff made an impact on me as well."
Mubenga picked the Tigers out of a top five that also included Michigan, Texas A&M, South Carolina and North Carolina.
He pointed to a rapport with and confidence with the staff that has grown for months from a memorable spring game trip during which he received the scholarship offer and through an official visit at the end of June that helped solidify his choice.
"As far as the vision they want to bring back LSU to their glory days," Mubenga said. "And in order to get to do that it starts in the classroom, and coach Kelly has emphasized that matter a lot. And as far as on the field, he's bringing players like me. That elevate the performance everywhere along each position just because of how versatile I am. I can play all five positions for them and where the team needs me the most."
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound blocker, who plays left tackle for his Wolves, is the fourth Georgia native in LSU's 2023 class.
Buford is located about 20 miles north of Grayson, where 2023 defensive back Michael Daugherty and 2024 athlete Joseph "JoJo" Stone Jr. have already committed to the Tigers.
Kelly and company also hold pledges from 2023 linebacker Whit Weeks about 40 miles southeast at Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.) and 2023 defensive end Darron Reed about two hours southwest at Carver (Columbus, Ga.).
"Having people that come from the same place as you going to a school is always a good thing to have," Mubenga said. "It makes things even more comfortable around to be."
Mubenga said he hadn't discussed his decision with his fellow Peach State prospects prior to the announcement, but will be soon.
His school and his town also have a strong tradition of sending players to LSU.
Previous Wolves who headed to Baton Rouge for college during the past decade include offensive lineman Vadal Alexander and long snappers Reid Ferguson, Blake Ferguson and Quentin Skinner.
Additionally linebacker Tyler Taylor and edge rusher Phillip Webb signed with the Tigers in 2017 and 2020, respectively, out of nearby Lanier High, three miles down Highway 23.
LSU's class now stands at 16 commitments overall after beginning July with six.
And further additions, including potentially alongside Mubenga in the offensive line group, are anticipated in the coming weeks.